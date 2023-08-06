"He's earned that right to do that" - Triple H discusses Vince McMahon's current involvement in WWE creative

Triple H recently commented on Vince McMahon's current role in the company and how much say the veteran has over WWE creative.

McMahon stepped down from his role as Chairman and CEO of WWE in June 2022 However, with news emerging of an imminent merger with Endeavor, the 77-year-old stepped back into the company in the capacity of Executive Chairman.

During the SummerSlam press conference, Triple H mentioned that Vince had a wealth of knowledge and it would be silly not to consult him on several matters. The Game made it clear that Mr. McMahon was not backstage all the time, but the staff often turned to him for advice or help.

"In this point in time, if all of us didn't look in moments of time for counsel from him on thoughts, or ideas, or if we have a question to go to him and ask, we'd be silly not to. It's sitting next to somebody that knows more about this or has forgotten about this more than you'll ever know, maybe, right and to not utilize that in some aspect. Is he day-to-day? No. Is he in there all the time? No. If anybody has, he's earned that right to do that." [From 53:31 - 54:07]

Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE. He took over the reins of the creative team from Vince last year after the veteran stepped back from his roles.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here