"He's a genuinely disgusting human being" - Fans react to WWE veteran attacking Cody Rhodes on Twitter

Fans are not happy with a former WWE Superstar's latest comments targeting Cody Rhodes. The superstar in question is Val Venis.

The American Nightmare is quite possibly the most over superstar in all of WWE right now. He is all set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL and is currently feuding with The Bloodline.

Val Venis was insanely popular back during the Attitude Era. Venis has been making the news for all the wrong reasons over the past few years. Lately, his tweets have been nothing short of controversial. Venis recently bashed Cody Rhodes over his support for the LGBTQ+ community and advised him to stop promoting "mental disorders." He also took a shot at The Rock and John Cena as well, claiming that the two megastars have sold their souls. Fans were not thrilled with these comments in the least, as can be seen below:

Whether The American Nightmare responds to Val Venis' comments remains to be seen.

Cody Rhodes once responded to Val Venis' controversial comments

About four years ago, Val Venis took a shot at AEW for letting Nyla Rose, an openly transgender wrestler, win the Women's World Championship. Shortly after, Cody Rhodes addressed Venis' comments on a media call and called them disappointing. The American Nightmare also made it clear that the Jacksonville-based promotion will never book Venis.

"It's disappointing. If you are someone that perhaps grew up liking Val Venis, he's kind of like the Disco Inferno of WWE, I don't know if anyone really knows who Val Venis is anymore. It's disappointing because I don't think he actually means the terrible, awful things, he's putting in writing. I think he's just trying to get a booking. We're not booking Val Venis and you're not gonna be booked anywhere near us."

Cody Rhodes further said that the best way to put an end to such comments was to not pay attention. Cody also heaped massive praise on Nyla Rose.

"The real way to end some of this bigotry, transphobia, and negativity is don't hit the ball back. We all know who we're talking about here. They're the same people who do this. When we hit the ball back, you give them oxygen. I'm not giving Val Venis any oxygen when it coming to Nyla Rose. Nyla Rose won the Women's World Championship because she was the best woman at AEW. That's just it. Stop hitting the ball back to those people. It's 2020, everybody should love everybody." [H/T Fightful]

Val Venis' tweets are getting tons of exposure at the moment. Most of the responses to his tweets have been negative, with fans pointing out that those unprotected chair shots to his head have led to him posting unhinged tweets now.

What do you think of Venis' comments targeting Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below!

