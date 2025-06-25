“He’s gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu” - WWE legend is coming back at SummerSlam 2025, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Roman Reigns has been off television since the RAW after WrestleMania. The OTC was betrayed by his wiseman, Paul Heyman, at WrestleMania 41, which led to Heyman aligning with Seth Rollins. Reigns was taken out by Bron Breakker and Rollins on the RAW after Mania, though.
Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter claims that Reigns would make an appearance at SummerSlam but would be inserted in a different storyline. Speaking during WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he said that Roman might align himself with another former Bloodline member, Jacob Fatu.
The Bloodline storyline kick-started with Roman Reigns, and it is only poetic that it should end with his involvement as well. Apter believes that Roman will side with Jacob Fatu and leave all the Seth Rollins drama behind him to focus on family matters first.
"I think we're gonna see him make an appearance at SummerSlam. It might be unannounced but I think there's gonna be something to do with him in a positive way, with Jacob Fatu. With him helping out Jacob Fatu. I'm gonna call them the SSP, the Samoan Superpowers and that's what I think is gonna happen. He's gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu," Apter said. [25;10 onwards]
Meanwhile, before heading to SummerSlam, WWE is gearing up for this weekend's Night of Champions. The event is expected to be headlined by CM Punk and John Cena's historic clash as they fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Jacob Fatu will defend his United States Title against Solo Sikoa.
