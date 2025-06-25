“He’s gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu” - WWE legend is coming back at SummerSlam 2025, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Roman Reigns has been off television since the RAW after WrestleMania. The OTC was betrayed by his wiseman, Paul Heyman, at WrestleMania 41, which led to Heyman aligning with Seth Rollins. Reigns was taken out by Bron Breakker and Rollins on the RAW after Mania, though.

Ad

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter claims that Reigns would make an appearance at SummerSlam but would be inserted in a different storyline. Speaking during WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he said that Roman might align himself with another former Bloodline member, Jacob Fatu.

The Bloodline storyline kick-started with Roman Reigns, and it is only poetic that it should end with his involvement as well. Apter believes that Roman will side with Jacob Fatu and leave all the Seth Rollins drama behind him to focus on family matters first.

Ad

Trending

"I think we're gonna see him make an appearance at SummerSlam. It might be unannounced but I think there's gonna be something to do with him in a positive way, with Jacob Fatu. With him helping out Jacob Fatu. I'm gonna call them the SSP, the Samoan Superpowers and that's what I think is gonna happen. He's gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu," Apter said. [25;10 onwards]

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Ad

Meanwhile, before heading to SummerSlam, WWE is gearing up for this weekend's Night of Champions. The event is expected to be headlined by CM Punk and John Cena's historic clash as they fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Jacob Fatu will defend his United States Title against Solo Sikoa.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and add the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!