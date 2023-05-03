"He’s gonna be back" - Former WWE official believes we haven't seen the last of Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon might be down following WrestleMania 39, but that doesn't mean we've seen him wrestle his last match.

On night two of WrestleMania 39, Shane McMahon made his surprise return to WWE to wrestle an impromptu match against The Miz. Unfortunately, for McMahon, the match ended in disaster as he tore his quad in the opening moments of the match. Thanks to some quick improvisation from the talent, the match shifted from Shane and The Miz to Snoop Dogg and The Miz. The rapper scored a pinfall victory over the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion.

But does this injury mean we've seen the last of Shane O'Mac?

On the latest episode of Monday Mailbag, former WWE official Mike Chioda gave his thoughts on Shane McMahon's injury at WrestleMania 39. He also made a bold prediction that we haven't seen the last of Shane O’Mac inside the squared circle.

“Shane O’Mac will be back in that ring, brother," Mike Chioda said. “He’s working out hard right now. He’s gonna be back. I wish him a speedy recovery. I felt bad and I (saw) he couldn’t get back up. I said, ‘No, this is not a work.’ He wouldn’t come back and… I just wish him a speedy recovery and all of the best.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

How long until we see him back in the ring?

#ShaneMcMahon #WWE Looks like Shane O'Mac is already rehabbing his Wrestlemania injury!How long until we see him back in the ring? Looks like Shane O'Mac is already rehabbing his Wrestlemania injury! How long until we see him back in the ring?#ShaneMcMahon #WWE https://t.co/Y7zzzI6aFr

Shane McMahon is hard at work rehabbing his torn quadriceps injury from WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon isn't shying away from the rehab process and is sharing his progress with the WWE Universe every step of the way.

McMahon recently posted various videos on social media of him rehabbing weeks after successful surgery.

While we aren't sure when McMahon plans to return to the ring for WWE, it certainly looks like it will happen at some point in the future.

Shane McMahon’s knee said no comeback tonight. Ahhhhh man, I feel sorry for himShane McMahon’s knee said no comeback tonight. #WrestleMania Ahhhhh man, I feel sorry for him 😢Shane McMahon’s knee said no comeback tonight. #WrestleMania https://t.co/MT9sH6RlLm

What do you make of Mike Chioda's comments? Do you think we've seen Shane's last match in a WWE ring? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

