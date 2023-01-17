"He's not gonna get over" – WWE Universe thinks The Hurt Business won't work with 28-year-old Superstar joining the faction

The Hurt Business is on the brink of a reunion on Monday Night RAW as MVP has reconciled with every member of the former stable over the past few weeks. However, the WWE Universe thinks Omos is not a good addition to the stable.

In 2021, The Hurt Business ended as MVP and Bobby Lashley turned on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Last year, The All Mighty's alliance ended with MVP when Porter decided to align with Omos on the red brand.

Over the past few weeks, MVP has tried to reunite the faction by helping his former stable mates on WWE RAW. He reformed Alexander and Benjamin as a tag team and reinstated Bobby Lashley on the red brand.

Last night, Omos came out in the main event and assisted Bobby Lashley to win a six-pack challenge. The WWE Universe erupted at the idea of The Hurt Business returning, but fans don't want the Nigerian Giant to join the stable. Check it out:

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro @WWE We wanted this man in the hurt business not omos @WWE We wanted this man in the hurt business not omos 💀💀💀 https://t.co/mLaSmYfqDl

michael m @michaelmcclan73 @WWE Lashley is weak as hell..needed omos to win is sad @WWE Lashley is weak as hell..needed omos to win is sad

Robin @CrimsonRobin_ - Two weeks teasing a Hurt Business reunion

- Cedric and Shelton with MVP in their corner lose

- They get mad at MVP post match

- MVP comes out with Omos like half an hour later

who squashes Elias



Yeah, I think Vince is back on creative - Two weeks teasing a Hurt Business reunion- Cedric and Shelton with MVP in their corner lose- They get mad at MVP post match- MVP comes out with Omos like half an hour laterwho squashes EliasYeah, I think Vince is back on creative

desperado @LegitGlow_ why is mvp with omos again??? WHAT ABOUT THE HURT BUSINESS why is mvp with omos again??? WHAT ABOUT THE HURT BUSINESS https://t.co/QsGt3EvRG0

Patrick Ferry @Patrick97591231 @WWE Hunter get omos off my tv his every match is a bathroom break every time i see him i want to change the channel he is a walking snoozefest @WWE Hunter get omos off my tv his every match is a bathroom break every time i see him i want to change the channel he is a walking snoozefest

Brian @brianwookiee For the love of god if Omos is in the hurt business it will fail. I thought MVP was asking for forgiveness from Bobby Lashley last week and realize that omos isn’t worth trying to manage because he’s not gonna get over. For the love of god if Omos is in the hurt business it will fail. I thought MVP was asking for forgiveness from Bobby Lashley last week and realize that omos isn’t worth trying to manage because he’s not gonna get over.

It will be interesting to see what the new version of the stable will look like after the addition of Omos.

Omos has defeated every member of the Hurt Business in the past

Last year, Omos received his big break under the old regime after he ended his partnership with AJ Styles where they won the RAW Tag Team Championship before dropping it to RK-Bro.

As the Nigerian Giant rose to the top, he defeated several superstars, including members of MVP's former stable. He defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a 2-on-1 handicap match on RAW.

After WrestleMania 38, MVP aligned him with Omos and the two began feuding with Bobby Lashley on the red brand. The Nigerian Giant defeated Lashley in a singles match at WrestleMania Backlash.

After ending his feud with The All Mighty, he feuded with Braun Strowman and lost at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. He recently returned to WWE RAW where he was seen assisting Lashley on MVP's orders.

Do you think Omos would be a good fit for The Hurt Business? Sound off in the comments section below...

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes