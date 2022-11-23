"He's not gonna know your character better" - Former WWE personality bashes Triple H's creative direction following RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized Triple H's creative direction following this week's episode of RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Bianca Belair, alongside her team members Alexa Bliss and Asuka, confronted Damage CTRL's members and Rhea Ripley. Soon after, a match between Ripley and Asuka was booked, which was won by the former.

Following the match, Ripley and Damage CTRL started brawling with Belair's team. Although The Eradicator was able to take everyone out, it was Mia Yim who wiped out Ripley in the end.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about The Game's creative direction as he referenced The EST's on-screen character.

He further added that the talent should come up with ideas for their own characters as they're the ones to understand it better.

"You take a Bianca Belair, okay? I'm sorry bro, I don't care how many times Triple H was the World Heavyweight Champion. He's not gonna know your character better than you. I realize this, bro, because I've said this many times. I'm writing a television show with 30 characters, so all week long I'm thinking about 30 characters. The talent are thinking about themselves and themselves only. So that's why when I got to TV, 'Hey, Vince I wanna pitch this to you.' Bro, I know you're thinking about your character nonstop. Triple H does not know more about Bianca Belair than Bianca Belair." (58:35 - 59:23)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Vince Russo criticized the concept of WarGames under Triple H's regime

Vince Russo was full of criticism for the concept of WarGames under Triple H's regime.

While speaking on Writing With Russo, the veteran detailed the structure of the cage at NXT WarGames and mentioned that the new structure doesn't have a top which makes it look like a fence.

The veteran said:

"A cage should be a cage bro. When you put something in a cage, there needs to be a top on that cage. Really technically bro, if there isn't a top on it, is it a cage? It's fencing. It's a cage, you gotta be caged in like an animal."

It will be interesting to see what the plans are for Bianca Belair and her team going forward.

What are your thoughts on the recent episode of RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

