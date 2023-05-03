"He's not gonna be top-level" - Wrestling veteran feels newly drafted WWE star will get a similar push as Ricochet (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about some NXT stars called up during the WWE Draft 2023.

Several superstars from the developmental brand received the nod to compete on the main roster during the Draft. Names like Indi Hartwell, Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Zoey Stark, Pretty Deadly, Indus Sher, Grayson Waller, Odyssey Jones, and Cameron Grimes were all called up to either RAW or SmackDown.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted, Bill Apter predicted that Cameron Grimes could get a decent push on the main roster. He detailed that Grimes fits the bill of a sports entertainer and could break through on SmackDown. However, Apter felt Grimes would not be a main eventer but a mid-card talent like Ricochet.

"Cameron Grimes, because he's a sports entertainer. Yeah. No, he's not gonna be top-level. He's gonna be Ricochet-level." [29:00 - 29:23]

You can watch the full interview here:

Bill Apter feels NXT talent will face problems on WWE's main roster

During the same conversation, Apter expressed concerns about NXT Superstars possibly not succeeding on the main roster. He claimed that none of the up-and-coming performers called up in the WWE Draft caught his eye.

"There's no one that I saw in the Draft that I think is gonna get a huge push unless it's the ladies tag team champions [Fyre and Dawn]. I think he's [Waller] terrific, but I'm not sure of a big push." [29:33 - 29:50]

Apter did mention that the tag team duo of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre could do well on the blue brand.

What do you think of the NXT call-ups of the WWE Draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

