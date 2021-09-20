''He’s got a better personality''- Hall of Famer on how emerging star is 'far ahead' of Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle

Brock Lesnar has become one of the biggest names in WWE today. However, it took some time for Lesnar to find his true self in WWE. Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco believes young signee Gable Stevenson is far ahead of Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle when it comes to personality.

The 21-year-old Olympian Stevenson has been compared to Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle because of his background in amateur wrestling. Both Lesnar and Angle made big names for themselves in WWE coming from a similar background.

Speaking on Monday Mailbag on Adfreeshows, Brisco was asked if Gable Stevenson has what it takes to become the next Brock Lesnar. Brisco said that the Olympic gold medalist has everything needed to become a top superstar. He also revealed that WWE is paying big money to the young superstar and will give him a big push.

''He’s got all the attributes and all the skills. I think where he’s far ahead of both of these guys at this time right here, he’s got a better personality. He’s out there. He’s a young kid. He likes to have fun. He’s a serious guy when it comes to training.'' said Brisco

Gerald Brisco on Brock Lesnar's attitude

Brisco said that Brock Lesnar has always been a quiet guy. He does not speak unless spoken to. He also called The Beast Incarnate a very intelligent person.

''Brock’s very intelligent, and obviously very talented or he wouldn’t have made as much money as he’s had in all these sports that he’s been champion in,'' said Brisco

Also Read

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Brock Lesnar and a young Gable Steveson Brock Lesnar and a young Gable Steveson https://t.co/y1iJAZDcFe

Speaking about Kurt Angle, Brisco said that while he had the openness needed to be a superstar, WWE had to work on Angle's personality. He revealed that Kurt Angle always wanted to be serious because he was an Olympian and it took them a long time to make him comfortable in a non-serious role.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addresses the Ric Flair controversy from Dark Side of the Ring here.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam