"He's got nothing to prove" - Dana White doesn't think 45-year-old WWE star would return to UFC to face Jon Jones

UFC President Dana White recently disclosed that he doesn't believe former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar would have any interest in fighting Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

The Beast Incarnate is currently a dominant force as a WWE Superstar but was also a feared fighter in the UFC back in the day. He holds a 5-3-0 record in MMA but hasn't stepped inside the octagon since 2016.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, the UFC President was asked if there was any chance Brock Lesnar would return to the octagon. White stated that Lesnar has made a lot of money and doesn't think The Beast would want to do it at this point in his career:

"Brock and I have a great relationship, and we always have, but I don’t think Brock wants to fight anymore. Brock’s made a lot of money. He came into the UFC and won the heavyweight title. He’s got nothing left to prove. I don’t think he’d want to do it," said Dana White. [H/T: The Spun]

Jon Jones challenges WWE's Brock Lesnar

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones recently disclosed that he is still open to facing Brock Lesnar.

Jones shared in a recent interview with Sporting News Fights that Brock Lesnar is his dream opponent and would still like to face the 45-year-old WWE Superstar in the UFC:

"I think fighting Brock Lesnar would have been really cool. Brock isn't the most technical guy but he has a massive fanbase. He's a lot bigger than me and it would have been one of those really cool David vs. Goliath situations... I think we both would have done great things for our family and for our team financially that would have been massive... Never say never. Brock, if you're out there," said Jon Jones.

Brock Lesnar has accomplished a lot in his career and may not be interested in returning to the UFC. Time will tell if The Beast opts to return to leave WWE and return to the octagon one final time before his career is over. He is currently scheduled to face off against The Nigerian Giant, Omos, at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

