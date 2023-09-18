'He’s the greatest of all time bar none' - Pat McAfee talks about potentially working with popular WWE personalilty

Former SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee recently opened up about potentially working with veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole.

McAfee made his surprising return to WWE last week during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The show also saw the return of The Rock, as the duo were involved in the opening segment of the night alongside Austin Theory.

During a SmackDown Exclusive chat after the show, McAfee talked about his return. He was also asked about Michael Cole's new personality being the 'Casual Cole.' McAfee said he loved it and hailed Cole as the greatest of all time.

“I love it. A little punditry out of Cole. He always has to be the buttoned-up guy doing the play-by-play which he’s the greatest of all time bar none. What Michael Cole has done throughout his career at the WWE is second to none. But yeah, now he’s got a little attitude, a little spice, a little personality. He looks thin too. He looks unbelievable."

He also said that he was confident of working again with the legendary commentator.

“But yeah, I’m incredibly lucky that I get to work with Michael Cole. And I am still very confident that it will happen again.” [H/T WRESTLE ZONE]

McAfee and Cole formed a great partnership behind the desk during their time together on SmackDown.

Pat McAfee talks about sharing the WWE ring with The Rock

Pat McAfee recently made his return to the company during the latest episode of SmackDown. He was also joined by The Rock, who was making his first appearance since 2019.

The duo had a back-and-forth with Austin Theory before delivering one People's Elbow each to the heart of Theory. During a SmackDown Exclusive after the show, McAfee shared his experience of sharing the ring with the legendary superstar.

"I got to see all of it happen there. The Spinebuster, the People's Elbow, the eyebrow raise, the 'It doesn't matter,' him starting a 'You are an as*hole' chant, then he switched it. The WWE, my entire life has been my dream destination. Everything that I've been able to do here, I'm incredibly lucky for, thankful for, and grateful for. I try to enjoy and I definitely did that tonight. And yeah, it's a dream being back for sure," McAfee shared.

It will be interesting to see if McAfee returns to being a full-time employee with WWE anytime soon.

What did you make of Pat McAfee's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here