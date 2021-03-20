Randy Orton has grown fond of a WWE RAW Superstar

WWE veteran Randy Orton recently opened up about WWE RAW Superstar Riddle and stated The King of Bros has grown on him.

Riddle is currently doing well for himself. He was moved to WWE's main roster in June last year, and then to RAW as a part of the 2020 WWE Draft in October. Randy Orton praised Riddle while speaking with Stone Cold Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions. Here's what Orton had to say about Riddle when Austin asked him to share his thoughts on the WWE United States Champion:

Riddle, he's grown on me.

Randy Orton and Riddle haven't locked horns yet

Randy Orton and Riddle have been on the same brand for about six months. The two WWE Superstars have yet to compete in a singles match though.

Randy Orton kicked off a feud with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss soon after the 2020 WWE Draft. The feud led to a Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC 2020, where Orton ended up burning The Fiend alive. The rivalry is still ongoing as Alexa Bliss has been teasing The Fiend's return for a long time now.

Riddle faced WWE veteran AJ Styles in his very first match on WWE RAW in a losing effort. He has feuded with several top wrestlers on the red brand ever since. Riddle won the WWE United States title by defeating Bobby Lashley and John Morrison in a Triple Threat match at the 2021 Elimination Chamber event. He will now defend the belt against RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali at the upcoming WWE Fastlane PPV.

