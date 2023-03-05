"He's very inquisitive" - EC3 shares honest thoughts about former WWE commentator (Exclusive)

EC3 recently opened up about former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo, saying he liked his enthusiasm and passion for the business.

Ranallo worked for the global juggernaut from 2015 to 2020, where he provided commentary on SmackDown and NXT. During some of the biggest matches in the black and gold brand's TakeOver specials, Ranallo played an invaluable role in further heightening and elevating the action in the ring.

Since his WWE exit in August 2020, Mauro Ranallo has worked as a broadcaster for Bellator MMA.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 discussed Mauro Ranallo's WWE run, saying he enjoyed his work.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion applauded Ranallo's "enthusiasm" and how passionately he came across the business. EC3 also recalled how the 53-year-old broadcaster was rumored to have been bullied within WWE.

"I enjoyed it thoroughly, and I think he had a lot of enthusiasm and definitely had passion about the produts and performers. He's very inquisitive about the matches, characters, and backstory, and I guess he was some sort of a weird thing in the commentary team, whether it's some sort of bullying, perhaps, or something of that nature where somebody doesn't see an eye-to-eye. That was a thing I don't remember at all, and if I talk about it, I'll look like an idiot," said EC3. (1:18 - 1:49)

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE star EC3 on Mauro Ranallo's drawbacks

Furthermore, EC3 pointed out that one of the only flaws in Mauro Ranallo's work was that he showed too much enthusiasm for every match.

The 39-year-old explained that this often lowered the impact of bouts that actually deserved that reaction since he was expressing amazement at every other contest.

"But Mauro was great. One of his critiques was that everything was so big and so out of control and so loud that it made things that necessitated that kind of reaction not having as much reaction because everything is so big. But he was a passionate dude," added EC3. (1:50 - 2:08)

WWE @WWE WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. wwe.com/article/mauro-… WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. wwe.com/article/mauro-…

Considering he was well-loved by fans, it remains to be seen if Mauro Ranallo ever returns to the global juggernaut.

