''He's joining the judgment day''- Fans react to rumors of Triple H giving a massive push to former champion drafted to RAW

A new member could join The Judgment Day following the WWE draft, and fans are excited about it. WWE's chief content officer, Triple H, is known for having an eye for talent. His recent draft pick from NXT to RAW, JD McDonagh, formerly known as Jordan Devlin, proves that he still has what it takes to spot a future star.

McDonagh was born on March 15, 1990, in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland. He began his wrestling career in 2006 and has since made a name for himself in the wrestling world. In 2017, he had his first match in the WWE and began his journey in the NXT division.

Fans have shown their excitement since McDonagh was drafted to RAW. As per some rumors, Triple H is very keen on the young superstar and is looking to give him a massive push on Monday Night RAW. Here is how the fans reacted:

Viper  @ViperXero I'm told WWE have plans in place for JD McDonagh on Raw.



Triple H sees him as a real valuable asset and will give him his opportunity to shine on the main roster.



McDonagh is said to have heavily impressed officials during his NXT UK & NXT stints.



One to watch for the future. I'm told WWE have plans in place for JD McDonagh on Raw.Triple H sees him as a real valuable asset and will give him his opportunity to shine on the main roster.McDonagh is said to have heavily impressed officials during his NXT UK & NXT stints.One to watch for the future.

Chris vidi @Itzdopey21 @ViperXero He’s not one of my “favorites” but his matches are always legit and enjoyable. Dude can certainly go in the ring and matches against balor/rollins/Gunther/gargano will be top notch @ViperXero He’s not one of my “favorites” but his matches are always legit and enjoyable. Dude can certainly go in the ring and matches against balor/rollins/Gunther/gargano will be top notch

🖤Moné💜17🖤 @QueenMone05 @ViperXero He literally would fit perfectly in judgement day @ViperXero He literally would fit perfectly in judgement day

Should JD McDonagh join The Judgment Day?

McDonagh's recent move to RAW has sparked speculation among WWE fans about his future in the company. One of the rumors floating around is that JD could potentially join the faction known as The Judgment Day. The group, led by former NXT Champion Finn Balor, has been causing chaos on RAW in recent weeks and adding JD to the mix would undoubtedly make them even more formidable.

The faction's current members include Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Adding Devlin to the mix would provide the faction with an even more diverse set of skills and personalities. Devlin's technical wrestling prowess and his charismatic personality would be a perfect fit for The Judgment Day. It would be exciting to see how he would mesh with the other members of the group.

Whether or not this rumor comes to fruition remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: if Devlin does join The Judgment Day, it will make for some must-see TV on RAW.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : Should JD McDonagh join The Judgment Day? Yes No 0 votes