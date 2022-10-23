"He's just so good" - WWE star says he has looked up to AJ Styles since he was a child

Having competed professionally for over two decades, former WWE Champion AJ Styles has inspired an entire generation of aspiring wrestlers. A new crop of talent, including Cameron Grimes, has learned much from The Phenomenal One over the years.

Cameron Grimes shared the screen with his inspiration earlier this week on RAW. The segment saw Grimes request Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to be his partners for a match on NXT. While Grimes and The O.C. got the win last Tuesday, the angle might not be over yet.

Speaking to the New York Post, the former North American Champion detailed his experience interacting with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers on RAW.

“I always thought I was gonna have that moment," said Grimes. "But you never know how it will come. I thought I might be an extra — like a security guard in the arena or something — but to come in and to be featured in a spot with AJ Styles, who I’ve looked up to since I was a child and I emulated a lot of his career early on because he’s just so good. So to be able to be featured with him and The Good Brothers [Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson] was so cool. It’s indescribable,” he added.

AJ Styles recently reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on an episode of WWE RAW

AJ Styles has been embroiled in a heated feud with Judgment Day for months. The heel faction has used the numbers advantage to get the upper hand and nearly convinced Styles to join their group.

However, the returning O.C. came to Styles' aid and helped him fend off the attacks from Judgment Day on the October 10 edition of RAW. With The Club now reunited, the former WWE Champion aims to settle the score once and for all.

The O.C. is set to take on Judgment Day at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As this situation unfolds, only time will tell what happens next.

