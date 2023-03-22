"He's just been doing some shows" - Wrestling veteran shoots on Logan Paul's WWE career (Exclusive)

Former WCW star Ice Train recently spoke about Logan Paul's career in WWE.

Logan Paul made an immediate impact in WWE with his high-flying in-ring work. With just a couple of matches under his belt, The Maverick found himself in a world championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022. Although he could not dethrone The Tribal Chief, Paul impressed everyone with his efforts inside the squared circle.

On this week's episode of UnSKripted podcast, the WCW veteran suggested that Paul was not seasoned enough to be awarded the Rookie of the Year. He felt that the YouTube sensation only had a few matches under his belt and still needed to gain more experience.

"I wouldn't give Logan Paul Rookie of the Year because he ain't got that much traction under his tires. He's just been doing some shows." [13:15 - 13:25]

Ice Train felt that AEW star Satnam Singh should be crowned Rookie of the Year.

Logan Paul hosted IMPAULSIVE TV on Monday Night RAW

At Elimination Chamber 2023, Logan Paul opened the door for a rivalry with Seth "Freakin" Rollins with an unprecedented attack.

Since then, The Maverick has been looking to get the better of The Visionary, including knocking him out on Miz TV once.

Paul was on RAW this week for a special edition of IMPAULSIVE TV but was soon interrupted by Rollins. The two stars soon came to blows, and the YouTube sensation once again laid out his rival with a stiff right hand.

The two stars will collide in a singles encounter at WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

