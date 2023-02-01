"He’s at a kid’s birthday party in the bouncy castle" - WWE veteran says LA Knight was better off as Max Dupri

LA Knight was recently in action against Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The match was quite bizarre from start to finish, and one man who definitely didn't enjoy any of the action was Jim Cornette. Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette criticized Uncle Howdy, who made an appearance after the bout for a huge stage dive and seemingly botched it.

He further hinted at Knight's momentum being harmed due to the Pitch Black Match, stating that he was better off as Max Dupri in the Maximum Male Models.

"And then there’s Captain Howdy on the top of whatever the set dressing was 20 feet in the air. And he does an elbow drop off this thing out of camera view supposedly onto LA Knight but obviously, not only nowhere near but onto a crash pad that actually goes poof when they land on it. And you see that the guy’s feet kind of fly up like he’s bounced on the bouncy castle. He’s at a kid’s birthday party in the bouncy castle."

Cornette continued:

"And then Pyro shoots off when he lands the elbow and then at the top of the thing that he’s jumped off of the puppets the pig and the ocelot and the duck billed platypus whatever, they all appear. I never thought I’d say this, LA Knight was better off as Max Dupri.” [ITR Wrestling]

LA Knight was Bray Wyatt's first match back in the WWE

Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at the Extreme Rules premium live event after being previously released by the company in 2021.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling LA Knight really pulled up to SmackDown as Bray Wyatt LA Knight really pulled up to SmackDown as Bray Wyatt 💀 https://t.co/6FCB4c6wjL

Wyatt has mostly been cutting promos on SmackDown but was interrupted by LA Knight several weeks ago. This led to a showdown between the two, but it was no ordinary match.

The two collided on January 28 as Wyatt picked up the win. However, a large portion of the WWE Universe was unsatisfied with the contest.

What do you think is next for Knight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes