"He's the only legitimate guy right now" - 63-year-old WWE legend discusses a possible return for a match against Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is seemingly open to having a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is the top name in WWE at the moment. For over two years, Reigns has maintained a firm grip on the main event scene in the company. Flanked by his Special Counsel Paul Heyman and The Bloodline, the Undisputed Universal Champion has been reigning on the "Island of Relevancy" and has taken down any star that has stood up to him.

In an exclusive interview during the For the Love of Wrestling event, Kevin Nash mentioned that Reigns was an automatic choice for a match if he ever returned to the ring. He added that The Tribal Chief was the biggest name in the business, and no one was at his level.

"Roman Reigns. He's been champion for almost a thousand days. There's nobody else that matters but him. He's the only legitimate guy right now. If I'm gonna go out there and definitely feel really bad the next day, I'll do it with him." [28:49 - 29:10]

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown next week

Last Friday on SmackDown, WWE announced that Roman Reigns would be on the blue show next week.

The Head of the Table has not been seen on TV since the night after WrestleMania 39. It seems like the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has actually taken time off to enjoy his monumental success at the top of the roster.

However, in his absence, The Bloodline has been in disarray, with The Usos losing the WrestleMania main event rematch against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. There seemed to be some disconnect within the faction, even at Backlash 2023, as Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso did not look to be on the same page several times during their six-man tag team bout.

It will be interesting to see what take Reigns has on the current situation with The Bloodline.

