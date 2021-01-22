"He’s like a butterfly or a bumblebee" - Roman Reigns praises Kevin Owens' athleticism

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his Universal title for the third time against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. The two WWE Superstars have been at each other's throats since December, and their feud could finally culminate at the first PPV of 2021.

Roman Reigns was supposed to face Adam Pearce in a Last Man Standing match at the Rumble. However, Pearce said that he was not medically cleared to fight due to a nagging knee injury and got out of the match. As such, Pearce brought in Kevin Owens as his replacement for the Universal Championship match.

During an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Roman Reigns talked about some of the more athletic Superstars on WWE's roster. He spoke about how some of them are capable of doing 'flips' and 'spins' in the ring and wondered if he could get Kevin Owens to do such a thing in their upcoming match.

"All those guys who can cop that flip, and a lot of our guys are great athletes who can do that. It’s just a choice if they want to do it or not. Maybe, we’ll make Kevin Owens do it. He’s like a butterfly or a bumblebee. He can fly, but he looks like he shouldn’t. You’re like, 'There’s no way he can – oh, hell, he’s flying. Yeah.'," said Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens is one of the few big men on WWE's roster capable of pulling off high-flying moves. If he does bring out his whole repertoire at the Royal Rumble against Roman Reigns, it will certainly be a match to remember.

Roman Reigns on Kevin Owens' strength

Roman Reigns also spoke about Kevin Owens' strength, describing it as oddly strong and athletic.

"Yeah, Kevin’s oddly athletic and oddly strong. Just dad strong. It’s weird. He can’t pick up a dumbbell, but he can pick up a human. It’s strange," said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is all set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble. Unless WWE has a big swerve planned, The Tribal Chief will walk out of Rumble as champion and is expected to hold the title up until WrestleMania.

There is a lot of speculation about who Reigns could face at the Show of Shows, with Daniel Bryan, Goldberg, and even Drew McIntyre being named as possible opponents.