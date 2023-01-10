Since making his return on RAW last night, Bobby Lashley has been verbally targeted by his current WWE rival, Austin Theory.

Along with Seth Rollins, both Bobby and Theory have been battling over the coveted United States Championship for the past few months, with Austin recently getting the edge over his foes after he won back the belt during a triple threat match at Survivor Series WarGames.

Speaking with Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk, Austin Theory took umbrage with Lashley after the Almighty star speared him in the middle of the ring last night.

"I got a roadblock in the way, and that roadblock is Bobby Lashley, and Bobby Lashley seems to forget what happened at Survivor Series. I not only beat him, but i beat Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins as well. So if Bobby wants to come down to the ring and think for a second that he’s in there with a kid, then he’s lost his damn mind." From 2:20 to 2:47

Check out the full interview below:

Despite their rivalry being far from over, both Lashley and Theory seem to have a greater prize on their minds as they each declared themselves for the Royal Rumble match last night.

Bobby Lashley comments on his WWE return

Following his suspension by company officials four weeks ago, the 46-year-old star made his triumphant return to Monday Night RAW last night.

Upon his return, Lashley took to social media to make everyone aware that he was back in on WWE TV.

"Tell a friend to tell a friend… the All-Mighty is BACK #WWERAW," tweeted the former WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley will be hoping for similar success at this year's Royal Rumble as he had in 2022, where he won the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar in a shocking fashion.

Who do you think will win the 2023 Royal Rumble match? Send us your pick in the comments section below.

