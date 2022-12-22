Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April, Cody Rhodes has been positioned as one of the biggest stars in the company. Hence, one performer who seemingly wants to share his spotlight is Grayson Waller.

The Australian star is currently performing in WWE's third brand, NXT. While he is yet to join RAW or SmackDown, fans and wrestlers alike are already expecting him to shine when he eventually moves up to the main roster.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Waller stated that he wants to go one-on-one with The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows.

"He’s the measuring stick right now when it comes to superstars. I’ve met Cody before and when he walks in a room, it’s a different feeling. It’s like, ‘Wow, that’s the guy.’ If I’m going to main event WrestleMania, I want to stand across from the guy." (H/T EWrestling News)

Rhodes has not been seen on WWE TV since the June 7 edition of Monday Night RAW. During the show, he was assaulted by Seth Rollins while also dealing with a torn pectoral muscle.

How is Cody Rhodes' injury rehab going

The American Nightmare has been out of action for over six months. However, fans are hoping he will return early next year for WrestleMania 39.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer (subscription needed), Dave Meltzer gave an update on Cody Rhodes' ongoing injury rehabilitation and potential WWE return.

“Cody Rhodes’ recovery is going well. He’s been working heavily with top-level trainers to put on size and strength and hit 240 pounds legit, which may be the thickest he’s been in his life. He’s back to normal when it comes to his ability to train and lift. No word when he’ll return, given it makes sense for it to be a surprise.” (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Since making his WWE return, Rhodes has suggested that his number one goal is to win a world championship in honor of his iconic late great-father, Dusty Rhodes. It will be interesting to see if he captures the coveted gold in 2023.

When and how would you like Cody Rhodes to return? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

