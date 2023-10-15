"He's missing that level" - RAW star may not be at the level of The Undertaker and The Rock, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes though WWE was projecting Cody Rhodes as one of its biggest stars, he was not on the level of the likes of The Undertaker and The Rock.

The 38-year-old performer is arguably the most popular babyface in the global wrestling juggernaut right now. Apart from receiving massive ovations from live crowds, Cody Rhodes is a proven ratings draw and a merchandise mover.

While he's the current Undisputed Tag Team Champion with Jey Uso, it's only a matter of time before he gets back into the main event scene. Vince Russo, however, believes Cody was not at the same level as other WWE stalwarts like The Undertaker, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that The American Nightmare was a great wrestler at a time when there was an abundance of them.

"He's missing that level. I mean, I'm thinking of guys like The Undertakers, the Austins, the Rocks, Warrior. He's just missing that level. When you think about Cody Rhodes, what are you thinking about? You're thinking about a guy that's a very good wrestler. There are a lot of very good wrestlers! There needs to be another level to who he is, and I think that's what we are missing right now," said Russo. [3:40 - 4:30]

Check out the full video below:

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns came face-to-face on WWE SmackDown this week

One of the most unexpected moments from this week's edition of SmackDown witnessed former rivals Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns having a staredown.

Cody, who failed to win the Undisputed Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, is currently a Tag Team Champion in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Following his and Jey Uso's win over Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, the two were heading back when he had a face-off with Reigns, who was walking down the ramp. While the staredown lasted for just seconds, it successfully planted seeds for another match between them, possibly at WrestleMania 40 next year.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.