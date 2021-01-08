"He's nailing it all" - Stone Cold Steve Austin heaps praise for current WWE Superstar

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin, Stone Cold Steve Austin heaped praise on Randy Orton, claiming that this version of The Viper is the best he has ever seen. Stone Cold said that Orton has always been good in the ring, but this heel version of the Apex Predator is off the charts.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is considered as one the greatest characters in WWE history but had a lackluster run as a heel back in 2001. Austin was a massive babyface at the time before WWE decided to turn him heel at WrestleMania 17. However, there were still a few positives from the run, one of which was the beginning of the famous 'What?' chants.

Speaking to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Stone Cold Steve Austin shared his thoughts on whether Randy Orton is one of the greatest heels of all-time. Austin said that The Viper has grown into the role of a heel and is doing some of his best work now.

"He’s grown into it. He’s grown into it, Ryan, I agree. He’s always been good in the ring. But, I feel now, his character work and his promos, is off the charts. His work has always been there. But, now, he’s nailing it all," said Stone Cold.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was impressed by Randy Orton's work on Legends Night

Randy Orton punishing Jeff Hardy on RAW Legends Night

During the interview, Stone Cold also praised Randy Orton's work during the most recent episode of RAW, which happened to be Legends Night. Austin described Orton's heel work against Jeff Hardy as methodical and vicious.

"I watched RAW just this past Monday, as we speak, whenever it was. And he was just … the stuff, the promos that he was cutting on the legends, the actions, the match with Jeff Hardy where he’s working that arm. Slow, methodical, vicious. He’s so dialed in right now. This is the best Randy Orton we’ve ever seen," said Stone Cold.

Any doubts regarding Randy Orton being one of the greatest heels of all time were put to rest in 2020. His feud with Edge was arguably the best rivalry of 2020, with The Viper pulling off one of the memorable heel acts in recent WWE history. Orton also had an incredible feud with Drew McIntyre and even managed to win the WWE Championship before dropping it in 22 days.

Randy Orton ended 2020 on a high by defeating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match at TLC. In one of the most horrific endings to a WWE match, Orton immolated Wyatt in the middle of the ring to win the match.

What do you think of the new and improved Randy Orton? Do you think he deserves to be considered as one of the greatest heels of all time? Share your opinion down below.