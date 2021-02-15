"He’s one of the best technical workers in the business" - WWE Hall of Famer on Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most dominating Superstars in the history of WWE. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has now claimed that Brock Lesnar is one of the best technical workers in the business.

On the first episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19. Angle was full of praise for the Beast Incarnate, even claiming that he is one of the best technical workers, especially when he wants to sell for his opponent.

“I knew that Vince wanted a program between Brock and I. Brock had just started like maybe 6 months prior, he was relatively new but he was kicking butt. He had a big impact on the business, he had all the tools necessary to become a hugely successful pro wrestler. He’s one of the best technical workers in the business, especially when he wants to sell for you."

Be sure to follow @TheAnglePod for updates on my new podcast “The Kurt Angle Show”. Stories will be told, and lessons will be learned. #itstrue pic.twitter.com/g5ojQI81KZ — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 7, 2021

"That was the type of match I wanted to have" - Kurt Angle on Brock Lesnar's match with AJ Styles

Kurt Angle then recalled Brock Lesnar's match against AJ Styles at WWE Survivor Series 2017. Angle revealed that he wanted to have that kind of a match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19.

“I remember a match between him and AJ Styles a couple years ago [at Survivor Series 2017], he said what about this AJ kid? I said he’s really good, if you sell for him Brock, you’ll have a 5 star match. That was the type of match I wanted to have with Brock [at WrestleMania 19]. Brock had to sell in order to make the fans believe that I could win.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles, Universal Champion vs. WWE Champion at the time, was highly praised by fans as well as critics, many even claiming it to be Lesnar's best match in WWE.