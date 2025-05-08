"He's one in a million" - Randy Orton heaps praise on 30-year-old WWE star

Randy Orton has heaped massive praise on Logan Paul. He described the latter as one in a million for his work in the ring.

The Maverick made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. At The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, he defeated AJ Styles, and he's seemingly the #1 contender for Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Randy Orton spoke about celebrities like Logan Paul joining the wrestling industry. He described the latter as charismatic and a hard worker.

"You can tell right away if they’re a real fan or not, because they’ll know a little bit about what’s going on. They’ll have an idea. So, very quickly, you’ll know whether they’re full of s**t and they’re just there for the press and they’re pushing their movie or they were told to be there by their agent just for the face-time. Logan definitely wants to be there, obviously. He’s just very good. He’s an amazing athlete. He’s charismatic. He works very hard. He’s one in a million," said Orton.

Randy Orton also praised Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is another celebrity who had a good run in WWE. He has only competed in a few matches, but they were memorable. Randy Orton also spoke about the rapper making the jump to wrestling.

"Then, Bad Bunny is in the Royal Rumble one year, and then he has a match here and a match there. That s**t is hard, man — but for someone like that to be that mainstream and that well-known to come and be a part of what we’re doing, and to enjoy it, what a huge crossover that is for us. The Bad Bunnys and the Logan Pauls of the world, I praise them and am thankful they grew up as wrestling fans."

Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have both held titles in WWE. It'll be interesting to see when the former returns to the company.

