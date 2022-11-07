"He's one of us" - Former WWE Champion breaks character to praise Logan Paul

After impressing both fans and WWE Superstars this year with his in-ring exploits, Logan Paul has earned the respect of Bobby Lashley.

Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 this past April in a Tag Team Match against The Mysterios. He followed up the bout with two show-stealing singles performances against The Miz and Roman Reigns at WWE's SummerSlam and Crown Jewel events.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, Bobby Lashley said he respects the 27-year-old star due to his commitment to the business. He also expects The Maverick to have a bright future in WWE.

"I have a little respect for Logan because I’ve seen him put in the work and thats one thing. Somebody that comes from outside the business, they usually only have one match, but he actually signed a contract, he’s one of us, he’s been putting in a lot of work, he’s put in a lot of time. I would like to see what he does here." (From 3:50 to 4:04)

Despite a valiant effort, Logan Paul was unsuccessful against Roman Reigns this past Saturday at Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley came up short against Brock Lesnar in a six-minute bout.

Logan Paul's body is seemingly banged up after Crown Jewel

After delivering one of the best matches of the year in Saudi Arabia against Reigns, the YouTube Star detailed the many injuries he picked up during the match.

In the show's aftermath, Logan Paul provided an update on social media about his physical condition. The Maverick wrote:

"Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL. Happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated."

Logan Paul impressed several fans and fellow wrestlers with his latest performance. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him a speedy recovery.

