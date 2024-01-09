"He's over" - Wrestling veterans have high hopes for Carlito during his second run with WWE

Carlito's return was a pleasant surprise to the WWE Universe when he returned to the promotion after a decade. Recently, two wrestling veterans gave their take on the star.

Last year, Carlito returned full-time at WWE Fastlane 2023 and officially joined the Latino World Order. Later, he went on a short hiatus after Santos Escobar attacked him during a segment.

Speaking on Keepin It 100, a fan asked Konnan and Disco Inferno to give their take on The Caribbean Cool's second run with the promotion, and they both believe that he's still over with the crowd and has the right tools.

"I never watched wrestling when Carlito was a character like he was a mid-2000s guy, right?... But, he's over. He's Latino, he looks pretty good, and he's got that gimmick with the apples. You can fit him in as long as he keeps getting the pops on TV, you know. He's in the LWO gimmick and they probably need more credible guys in the group than they have right now," said Inferno. [From 00:42 to 01:50]

Konnan agreed and added:

"He looked great yesterday, you know. He looks like a star because the other two guys get treated like J-Brones." [From 05:10 to 05:19]

Carlito had his first WWE match of 2024 on NXT New Year's Evil

Last year, Carlito made a surprise appearance for the promotion when he came out to help Bad Bunny against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest during their San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023.

Later, he signed with WWE but didn't make another appearance until Fastlane 2023. He joined the Latino World Order after winning the match against Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.

After weeks of working with the faction, Carlito accused Santos Escobar of jealousy, which became one of the driving factors behind Escobar's heel turn on Rey Mysterio after he lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

A sneak attack from Escobar put Carlito on a short hiatus. Last week, he returned to the promotion and had his first match of the year with LWO against the No Quarter Catch Crew. Later, he cost Santos Escobar a match during Friday Night SmackDown.

