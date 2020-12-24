"He's too passionate to fall by the wayside" - Kevin Owens on underused WWE star

Kevin Owens feels that a former WWE NXT Champion is "too passionate" to be brushed aside in WWE. The Prizefighter was talking about WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black, who has been overlooked recently. Owens stated that Black may have been "lost in the shuffle" in WWE these past few months.

Black had a good start to his main roster career, teaming with Ricochet to compete for the RAW Tag Team titles. He was then moved to SmackDown later that year but returned to RAW last year. Aleister Black feuded with Kevin Owens earlier this year, following which he was moved to SmackDown.

While speaking to Fightful, Kevin Owens praised Aleister Black but stated that the former NXT Champion may have got lost in the shuffle.

"He's (Aleister Black) a very creative guy, really imaginative and very passionate as well about his own personality, imagine, character, and the way he's portrayed. That's something you gotta do and be accountable for yourself sometimes because it's easy to get lost in the shuffle. That might have happened to him over the last year. I'm sure he'll bounce back because, to me, the little I've interacted with him, he's too passionate to fall by the wayside," said Kevin Owens about Aleister Black.

Kevin Owens and Aleister Black feuded on RAW earlier this year, with their rivalry ending on RAW in October. In the No Disqualifcation match on the Red brand, Owens emerged victorious against Black. Black hasn't been in a match in WWE since that match in October.

Kevin Owens' run in WWE in 2020

Kevin Owens has had a few high-profile feuds in 2020. Owens feuded with Murphy and Seth Rollins and then had a match against Rollins at WrestleMania earlier this year.

Aleister Black and Kevin Owens

He then briefly feuded with Aleister Black on RAW, before he was drafted to SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft. Kevin Owens then started a feud with Roman Reigns, and the two have had a great rivalry on SmackDown and had a fantastic match against The Tribal Chief at TLC.