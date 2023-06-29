"He's perfect for this" - Brother of current WWE Superstar believes he’s the best choice for Money in the Bank

Seven men will enter into a ladder match to compete for the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, but only one can leave with it.

While many in the WWE Universe are pushing for LA Knight to climb the ladder and secure the briefcase this weekend, the company might share that same vision.

YouTube celebrity Logan Paul was recently added to the Money in the Bank ladder match without having to qualify, and it has left many people to assume that he's the new favorite to win this weekend.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul discussed a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his brother competing in London this weekend for WWE, Jake gave a convincing argument as to why his brother should win his match.

"Logan is the best choice to win. He’s larger than life. He has the bravado. He's the heel. He's perfect for this. There's no doubt in my mind he will win," Jake Paul said. "At the end of the day, he's an entertainer and a super athlete. He can do backflips, the splits, kip-ups, and he's been creating his own moves out here training in Puerto Rico. He's creative. That’s what the sport is built around: creativity. We’re hated in these worlds, and we fit perfectly into those characters." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Is everyone against Logan Paul winning Money in the Bank?

Not only was Logan Paul a last-minute addition to Money in the Bank, he didn't even need to qualify as the other six WWE Superstars did.

This will likely create an us versus him mentality going into Saturday's matchup.

If Butch's actions towards Logan on WWE RAW were any indication, it's clear that these men will be looking to take the part-timer out of the equation before the match is said and done.

