"He's a physical specimen"- Former WWE Superstar heaps praise on the returning LA Knight following SmackDown

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently heaped praise on LA Knight.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Knight made his return and had a match against Mansoor. Despite continuous interruptions from Maxxine and Mace, Knight managed to win the match.

In a recent interview on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Paul spoke highly of Knight as he mentioned that the latter has a great personality as well as a good physique.

He also appreciated Knight's incredible in-ring performance and mentioned how WWE has changed his name several times.

"I think he's extremely talented. He's a great personality, great on the microphone. He doesn't try to reinvent the wheel. He doesn't try to do anything crazy that is beyond his persona or beyond his limits. I'm not saying he's limited by any means. I mean, he's a physical specimen. He looks great, and he works, I really enjoy his work. I haven't seen anything, since he's been in WWE, I haven't seen anything of that. I know that they've flipped his name around a couple of times." [From 0:57 to 1:44]

You can watch the video below:

Mansoor had sent out a warning to LA Knight prior their match on SmackDown

Prior to their match on SmackDown, Mansoor had sent out a warning to LA Knight.

Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Mansoor issued a warning ahead of his match against Knight, formerly known as Eli Drake, as he said:

"LA, I need you to understand something," said Mansoor. "Yes, I have been losing sleep, it has been bothering me and I'm breaking out. But it's because I couldn't figure out why. I couldn't understand why the CEO of Maximum Male Models was so upset with the Maximum Male Models modelling. It made no sense to me."

In continuation of the same interview, Mansoor added that Knight was just jealous much like the fans.

"It came to me in a flash," said Mansoor. "The reason you resent us LA, is for the exact same reason that all these disgusting, grotesque, acne-ridden sweat-hog mutants in these arenas and on the internet resent us. Jealousy. And jealouy is a very ugly look on you LA."

It will be interesting to see if the former IMPACT Wrestling Champion turns into a much bigger star in WWE now that he's using his old gimmick back.

What are your thoughts on LA Knight's recent performance on Friday Night SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes