“He’s really f***ing intelligent” - Vince McMahon praises former 10-time World Champion

Vince McMahon has given his honest take on current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The WWE Chairman praised Lesnar for his intelligence and seems to be quite fascinated by The Beast Incarnate.

Brock Lesnar is currently in his 7th reign as the WWE Champion. The Beast Incarnate made his return to McMahon's company in 2012 after a successful run in the UFC.

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show in a rare public interview, McMahon praised the reigning WWE Champion. The Chairman claimed that Brock Lesnar is an extraordinary human being:

"An extraordinary human being, a smart son of a bi**h. In general, he's really f***ing intelligent." - said McMahon.

Brock Lesnar previously revealed what his relationship with Vince McMahon is like

Much like Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar also made a surprise appearance on The Pat McAfee Show not too long ago. The reigning WWE Champion claimed that he met McMahon when he was younger and has always looked up to him as a father figure.

Lesnar explained that he has learned a lot from McMahon and has been able to carry those things while being in business with UFC President, Dana White.

"I met Vince when I was younger. I look at Vince more as a father figure, actually because I've learned a lot of things from him. And I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana [White]. So I mean, Vince is a self-made person. So is Dana, took the company and made it public." - said Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar will be defending the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 in a Champion vs. Champion match between him and Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will also be defending his WWE Universal Championship at the Show Of Shows against The Beast Incarnate.

