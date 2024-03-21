"He's really good and I think people forget that" - Current champion says Dominik Mysterio is the most underrated WWE star

Dominik Mysterio has been named one of the most underrated superstars in WWE right now by his Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

The former NXT North American Champion is undoubtedly one of the most hated stars in the company, as the fans love showering him with boos whenever he tries to utter a word. Turning heel and joining the villainous faction in 2022 changed his career significantly, and he has great chemistry with the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

During a recent appearance on YoJoshMartinez, Damian Priest explained why he thinks Dominik Mysterio is one of WWE's most underrated stars:

"I'm going to keep it easy and biased. I'll go with my own crew I think Dominik is underrated. I think Dominik people see him as the guy that was fun to boo him and then he gets in the ring and I think he kinda [gets people] like 'whoa, where did that come from?' He's good, he's really good and I think people forget that because they just known [sic] the guy that gets booed because it's fun to boo him. And you forget that he can go in the ring and he's very talented," said Priest.

The Archer of Infamy continued:

"His improvement since he joined The Judgment Day, I mean if you look at Dominik a week before he joined The Judgment Day and you look at him now, it's a completely different person. I think people forget about that part too." [6:00-6:38]

Dominik Mysterio has only won one match in 2024

Dirty Dom has lost the majority of his matches this year. His losing streak continued after his defeat to Ricochet on Monday Night RAW this week. He has only won one televised match in 2024, which was against The Miz on the January 22 episode of the red brand.

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio has lost every televised match after that. Last year at WrestleMania 39, he collided with his legendary father, Rey Mysterio.

It'll be interesting to see whether he'll compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year and who his opponent will be if he does.

Who would you like to see Dominik Mysterio face at WrestleMania XL? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit YoJoshMartinez and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Dominik Mysterio is underrated in the ring? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion