"He’s really helped people in so many ways" - Former WWE Champion praises Xavier Woods' impact in and out of the ring

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has received praise from his longtime teammate Big E for his contributions in and out of the ring.

The two stars are part of the popular New Day stable, which also includes Kofi Kingston. All three men haven't been on TV for a while now, as Kingston and E are both currently injured. Kofi is recovering from an ankle injury, while the latter suffered a broken neck.

The New Day is one of the most popular three-man groups in wrestling history, and two of the members are former WWE Champions.

Speaking to Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Big E spoke about Xavier Woods' mindset in and outside the ring and the things he's done for other superstars.

"It’s still heartwarming for me to see people still bring up the Hell in a Cell match with The Usos because we still think that was so special and so much of that is (Xavier) Woods’ mind, it’s him — we all brought the best of ourselves to that and he brought the best of himself to that. But it’s also what he’s doing outside of the ring. This man has created jobs, he’s created a gaming channel that brought the locker room together, that got the boys and the girls pay days," said E.

Former WWE Champion continued:

"We’ve had opportunities to go to incredible Comic-Cons to just do amazing things because of this and so he’s really — I don’t think we will really understand the impact that he’s had on the industry. Much of it might be behind closed doors, but he’s really helped people in so many ways. He’s a beautiful human being, a really giving person. So he’s just someone that I wanna give him his flowers at all times because he’s amazing." (H/T POST Wrestling)

When was Xavier Woods' last match in WWE?

The 36-year-old hasn't competed in a match in quite some time. With both of his partners sidelined, it might be difficult for Xavier Woods to navigate on his own since he's been part of the tag team division for so long.

Xavier Woods competed in a few singles matches during Kofi Kingston and Big E's absence. His most memorable one was when he challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on the April 21 episode of SmackDown.

His last televised match was against Dominik Mysterio on the May 15 episode of RAW.

