"He's Rey freaking Mysterio"- Absent WWE Superstar heaps immense praise on The Master of 619

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman heaped praise on Rey Mysterio in a recent podcast.

WWE Hall of Famer Mysterio celebrated his birthday on December 11, and is currently on a break from the ring due to an injury - a torn meniscus. The Master of 619 will be out of action for a few weeks.

Strowman, who is on a hiatus due to his neck surgery, recently made his appearance on The Ranveer Show aka TRS podcast. In the podcast, Braun shared heartfelt appreciation for The Master of 619 and said that he was one of the nicest WWE Superstars. Strowman added that although Mysterio had achieved greatest heights in the company, he still stays rooted, and respectful towards everyone in the company.

Strowman said:

"Rey (is) another one, probably the nicest human being this business has ever had in it. Like I've never heard a negative thing about Rey, he's a drop of... a ray of sunshine. When he walks in a room, you can't help but smile. He's so respectful, goes out of his way to say 'Hi' to everyone and stuff like that. And he doesn't have to do that. He's Rey freaking Mysterio."

The Monster of All Monsters also spoke about how unpredictable Rey's actions have been in the industry, and how that is what makes him an iconic entity in WWE Universe. Braun continued:

"Because you never knew what he was going to do because of the... Like, the stuff he does is borderline unbelievable. It's, like, how, wait a second, that's not humanly possible. So, it's neat, just like you said, he's iconic. Like, people will talk about him for as long as this entertainment entity that WWE is exists. And even on and on, he has cemented himself in history."

Checkout the Instagram clip of Braun Strowman from TRS podcast below:

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown Superstar Rey Mysterio hints at plans for retirement

WWE SmackDown Superstar Rey Mysterio had opened up on speculations for his retirement plan and the contribution he has made for WWE.

In conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour ahead of Crown Jewel earlier this year, The Master of 619 pointed out that he had been working in this profession for the last 34 years, which included him putting his whole heart, soul, and creativity into game. He added it was the key reason for his good health and he would love to continue doing it.

"Obviously, the way I've been working for the past 34 years, I've modified my work a lot, for the best, but still being able to invest the audience in watching Rey Mysterio," he said. "I always like to come up, create moves that fans can say, 'Wow, he's still doing it.' That's part of my growth and part of what's been keeping me healthy to be able to keep doing what I do. Sometimes they tell me, 'Bro, you don't have to keep doing this thing [where] you slide underneath the ropes and hit the ground.' But I love doing it, I like giving the fans always something special." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It would be interesting to see how Mysterio will dominate the company again after his return.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.