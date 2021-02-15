"He's a scumbag" - Pat McAfee comments on surprising betrayal at NXT TakeOver

Is it possible that Pat McAfee was right about Adam Cole all along? After the end of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, it certainly seems like that could be the case as Cole turned on Finn Balor and his Undisputed Era stablemate Kyle O'Reilly.

When the official Twitter account of WWE NXT asked why Cole was doing this, the former NFL star couldn't help but reply on Twitter spitting some cold hard truth.

Pretty easy answer here right? He's a scumbag. That's why. I've been saying it ALL ALONG. You stooges wouldn't listen. Say it with me you dum dums.. #PatWasRight

Pretty easy answer here right? He’s a scumbag. That’s why. I’ve been saying it ALL ALONG.



You stooges wouldn’t listen. Say it with me you dum dums..



🗣🗣 #PatWasRight 👏🏻👏🏻-👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



🗣🗣 #PatWasRight 👏🏻👏🏻-👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021

Does Adam Cole's heel turn tonight at NXT TakeOver explain Pat McAfee's absence?

McAfee has been absent from NXT television since TakeOver: WarGames, where his team lost to Cole and The Undisputed Era. While many reports were thrown out there as of late to explain why McAfee hasn't been seen on NXT recently, maybe the most obvious answer was right in front of our eyes.

It would have been tough to turn Cole heel as long as McAfee was around and present on NXT every week. As long as he was there, Cole and the rest of The Undisputed Era had to remain a babyface faction. With McAfee out of the picture, they were free to turn Cole heel without any repercussions to the ongoing storylines.

It will be interesting to see what happens when McAfee returns to NXT in the future now. When the roles are reversed, will the NXT Universe embrace McAfee in his battle against Cole? Or will they ignore each other completely and go their separate ways? This will certainly be an interesting story to follow once McAfee returns to NXT.

What did you think of the ending of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day? Do you think they turned Cole back heel too soon? What is the future of The Undisputed Era? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.