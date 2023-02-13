He's somebody I would like to work with in the future" - Former champion wants to work with two WWE NXT talents

WWE Superstars are supposed to be larger than life and eye-catching, and NXT is the platform where many talents learn to be just that. Among the plethora of talent in the developmental brand, two young competitors have caught a current RAW Superstar's eye.

While making an appearance on "Superstar Crossover" with Josh Martinez, MVP discussed two names he would love to work with in NXT at some point in the future.

"There's a young man down in 'NXT' who - unless you're watching 'NXT,' you might not be familiar with him - but a young man named Carmelo Hayes. Carmelo and Trick [Williams] are a couple of guys, they're pretty tight, and I always say Carmelo reminds me of a young MVP. The presence, the swagger, the confidence. He's somebody I would like to work with in the future hopefully." (h/t WrestlingINC)

Both Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have not made it to the main roster of WWE television, but with MVP talking them up the way he did and how they have been doing on the developmental brand, it seems only a matter of time before they make the jump.

What has MVP been up to on WWE Monday Night RAW?

This could come as a surprise as he has been on television for a while, but MVP has not appeared in a match of any kind since the July 18, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he and Omos lost via disqualification to the Street Profits.

However, he has still been making appearances on WWE television as the manager of Omos. But fans could be in for a redo of an old faction that took place throughout the Thunderdome Era.

The Hurt Business has slowly been reforming and trying to recruit Bobby Lashley back into the fray, but he has not joined MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander yet.

Would you like to see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams called up to the main roster? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes