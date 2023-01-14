"He's the star in my book"- Wrestling veteran heaps praise on current champion following historic win against WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell heaped praise on Gunther following his historic win on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Ring General put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against his arch-rival Braun Strowman. The match was the highlight of the show and involved Imperium members Vinci and Kaiser, who interrupted in between to safeguard Gunther.

Despite having the upper hand initially, Strowman was hit with a powerbomb before The Ring General picked up the win, thus retaining his Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell praised the Intercontinental Champion for putting up a good show.

He also labeled Gunther a "star" as he went on to appreciate his abilities.

"Good finish and the finish surprised me. It really did. Because he just, he just took it right in the middle, no argument, no nothing, and Braun he showed it good. And it was actually a pretty good match. I mean, Gunther, good thing he had Gunther in there, but I'm not impressed for Braun Strowman anyway, so. But Gunther, he is the star in my book. I like him," said Mantell. (36:00- 36:30)

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman broke character to praise Gunther

WWE's The Monster among Men Braun Strowman recently broke character to praise his rival, Gunther.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Mountain of a Man heaped praise on his on-screen opponent as he mentioned how grateful he was to have had a match with The Ring General.

"I got a formidable foe coming in this Friday with Gunther, you know, we've mixed it up a little bit here and there and, he's done a pretty good job eluding me, which I don't blame him because not too many people want these arms."

He further detailed why the Intercontinental Champion is known as The Ring General.

"He's done an unbelievable transformation with his body. I mean, they call him The Ring General for a reason. He knows his way around the ring. He damn near dislocated my shoulder the other week on SmackDown."

It will be exciting to see if Strowman will face Gunther again in the near future or not.

