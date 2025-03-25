"He’s stating the obvious"- CM Punk seemingly went off script during his promo on RAW, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

CM Punk is widely regarded as one of the best talkers in WWE history. The Voice of The Voiceless has never shied away from speaking his mind and wrestling veteran Vince Russo hinted that the same happened on RAW this week where The Second City Saint acknowledged the crowd's reaction to his announcement.

Punk was present on RAW this week where he addressed his upcoming match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. The Best In The World announced that the three men will sign the match contract on SmackDown this week, which did not sit well with the fans present in the arena.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he doesn't understand why CM Punk acknowledged the crowd's displeasure and addressed it. The former WWE head writer added that Punk said what he had been saying for weeks.

"Punk cut a promo where he said nothing and I don’t know why he would point this out, but they mentioned the contract signing is gonna be in London and the people booed and Punk basically said, ‘Yeah, bro, that’s because you wanted it right here. I would boo too.’ He’s stating the obvious of what we say every single week," Russo said. [From 1:12:24 onwards]

check out his comments in the video below:

CM Punk also teased aligning with Paul Heyman during his promo on RAW. The two-time WWE Champion is owed a favor from The Wiseman and he could cash it in on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

