  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "He’s stating the obvious"- CM Punk seemingly went off script during his promo on RAW, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

"He’s stating the obvious"- CM Punk seemingly went off script during his promo on RAW, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 25, 2025 09:51 GMT
CM Punk on RAW! (image from WWE.com)
CM Punk on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

CM Punk is widely regarded as one of the best talkers in WWE history. The Voice of The Voiceless has never shied away from speaking his mind and wrestling veteran Vince Russo hinted that the same happened on RAW this week where The Second City Saint acknowledged the crowd's reaction to his announcement.

Ad

Punk was present on RAW this week where he addressed his upcoming match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. The Best In The World announced that the three men will sign the match contract on SmackDown this week, which did not sit well with the fans present in the arena.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he doesn't understand why CM Punk acknowledged the crowd's displeasure and addressed it. The former WWE head writer added that Punk said what he had been saying for weeks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Punk cut a promo where he said nothing and I don’t know why he would point this out, but they mentioned the contract signing is gonna be in London and the people booed and Punk basically said, ‘Yeah, bro, that’s because you wanted it right here. I would boo too.’ He’s stating the obvious of what we say every single week," Russo said. [From 1:12:24 onwards]
Ad

check out his comments in the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

CM Punk also teased aligning with Paul Heyman during his promo on RAW. The two-time WWE Champion is owed a favor from The Wiseman and he could cash it in on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Legion of RAW, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quote from this article.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी