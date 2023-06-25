"He's still sitting in the waiting room" - Top Superstar could still challenge Roman Reigns, predicts WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how many fans were livid after Cody Rhodes failed to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

When The American Nightmare won the 2023 Royal Rumble and challenged Reigns, most people believed it was the right time to pull the plug on Cody. However, despite projecting him as the biggest babyface to have stepped up to The Tribal Chief, WWE swerved fans by having the latter retain his gold.

They are now as far away from each other as possible, with Cody Rhodes performing on RAW and feuding with Brock Lesnar while Roman Reigns is on SmackDown focusing on The Bloodline's rift. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell recalled the backlash after The Tribal Chief retained his title at WrestleMania 39.

Mantell pointed out that The American Nightmare was doing great for himself and that it was only a matter of time before he comes into the title picture again.

"Remember, not long ago; people said, 'Okay, Cody didn't win. What are we going to do now? Oh my god. It's the end.' But you just gotta wait, and I have said time and time again, have patience. Yeah, Cody didn't win. But if Cody hadn't won, where would we be now? Cody would be in the picture. He's doing other stuff, and he's still sitting in the waiting room, waiting to be called," said Dutch Mantell. [8:49 - 9:25]

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE could do a lot more with The Bloodline

It's no secret that The Bloodline saga is the riveting and the most entertaining aspect of WWE's programming currently. Mantell believes there's a lot more the promotion could explore, not just with the stable but also with the rest of the packed roster.

"So again, I'll say they still got a lot more doors to open, and we haven't even thought of the doors that they could open. But not only with The Bloodline but the rest of the roster too," added Mantell. [9:27 - 9:43]

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the Bloodline Civil War at Money In the Bank 2023, where Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa take on The Usos.

