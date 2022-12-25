"He's a unique character"- Wrestling veteran praises Gunther and compares him to WWE legend and former Universal Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has praised current superstar Gunther for his incredible in-ring talent.

The Ring General made his main roster debut earlier this year. On the June 10 edition of SmackDown, he successfully defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship. After capturing the title, Gunther defended his belt against Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, and more.

The former NXT star's match against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle was given a five-star rating by Dave Meltzer, and his bout with the legendary Luchador was highly praised by fans and veterans.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell heaped praise on the current Intercontinental Champion as he put the focus on his unique character.

"I think they're gonna go with Gunther. He's got too much potential guys to be playing around and dropping crap to Strowman. Because I think he's a unique character. I've said it before, he's the Johnny Palance of the present-day [...] I'd keep him as strong as I could. Because it's only been 3-4 months ago, they said they've no heels. And now when they have it, why would they put Strowman over him. I don't think Strowman will give a damn. But Gunther will. He can make a lot of babyfaces and not lose. He has made Ricochet," said Mantell.

The veteran further added that he is against the idea of Brock Lesnar beating the Imperium member at the upcoming WrestleMania premium live event:

"When you run him up against Brock Lesnar you want people to say, 'now what are they gonna do?' I wouldn't have people see him get beat." [From 43:56 to 45:25]

Dutch Mantell talks about the mistake WWE might make to replace Gunther

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how WWE could make the mistake of possibly dethroning the current Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he would not want to see Braun Strowman dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion anytime in the near future.

"Well, I hate to see that because to put it on the Monster of all Monsters, in my opinion, is a mistake," the veteran said. "If the car is running good, if the car is flying down the road, it's not missing anything. You've got great tires on it, and you've got a lot of mileage out of it. Ride that car until it runs out of gas. Gunther is about a full tank, and he is running."

It will be interesting to see who will dethrone the Imperium member in the near future.

