WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has disclosed that Booker T was offered the chance to join the New World Order during its heyday in WCW, but he refused.

The nWo is one of the biggest and most popular factions in the history of the wrestling business. The group started off with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, but expanded to include countless more stars in WCW. The three founders were collectively inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with X-Pac in 2020.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash stated that Booker T turned down an offer to join the nWo while discussing how hard some of them worked during the early days of the group.

"I remember when we asked Booker T to join the NWO, he said 'F**k no, man. You guys work too much,'" Nash said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Booker T explains why he didn't want to join the New World Order in WCW

After WCW was purchased by Vince McMahon in the early 2000s, the legendary faction made its way to WWE. Booker T went on to join them in 2002.

The six-time world champion revealed on his Hall of Fame podcast last year that he didn't want to be part of the nWo in WCW because he didn't want to be in the mix with all of them.

"It was just something that I did not want to be a part of. I didn’t want to be, you know, in the mix with a bunch of different guys, coming out to that one [song]. Sure, you know, being a part of a group like that, you gotta change the way you work, the way you act," said Booker. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The New World Order was essential in WCW beating WWE in the ratings for 83 consecutive weeks during the Monday Night Wars. They'll go down as one of the greatest factions of all time.

