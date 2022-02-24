"He said I look too old" - Vince McMahon didn't like WWE Hall of Famer's look; told him to change it

As per Road Dogg, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once told him to change the color of his goatee, as he felt that it made him look old.

The Hall of Famer recently appeared at a Highspots Sign It Live special and answered a bunch of fan questions. He was asked about the time he dyed his goatee, and Road Dogg revealed the reason behind changing his look.

He stated that Vince McMahon wasn't a fan of his goatee, which was gray. The boss felt that the color made Road Dogg look too old.

“Vince made me color in my goatee because he said I look too old. He didn’t like the gray,” said the WWE veteran. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Vince McMahon booked Road Dogg as a solid mid-card act for the better part of his career

Road Dogg was one of the most charismatic and entertaining acts during the Attitude Era. He and Billy Gunn got over as a popular heel tag team named The New Age Outlaws. The duo's star power only rose further when they were added to D-Generation X immediately after WrestleMania 14 in 1998.

Road Dogg was a decorated champion in WWE and won several mid-card titles including the Hardcore Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championship. He and Gunn were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, as a part of the DX faction.

Road Dogg wasn't the only superstar in the company who was told by Vince McMahon to change his look. Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater was once told to cut his hair and use trunks, as his look reminded McMahon of 'The Rated-R Superstar' Edge.

“Johnny Ace [John Laurinatis] was like, ‘Yeah, Vince don’t like Sebastian, I was like, ‘Hell.’ They were like, ‘We want you to cut your hair and go to trunks too. You remind him too much of Edge.’ And I’m just like, ‘What the hell, man? Like, I don’t want to go to damn trunks, you know? S***,’” Slater said. [H/T Essentially Sports]

