"He wasn't saying anything" - Wrestling veteran details meeting Roman Reigns at a party (Exclusive)

Senior journalist Bill Apter has picked Roman Reigns as the "Male Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He also recalled meeting a younger Reigns years back at wrestling veteran Afa's birthday party.

From in-ring chops to character work to promos, there isn't a more accomplished performer in WWE than The Tribal Chief today. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has such an aura surrounding him that his mere presence is enough to sell a feud. Roman Reigns has remained undefeated since 2020, and it's safe to say that whoever finally dethrones him will be elevated to unforeseen levels.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter picked The Tribal Chief as his "Male Wrestler of the Year." He explained that though the other contenders were great in their own right, none were close to Reigns' level.

"Roman Reigns has had a stellar year. There's no other person in pro wrestling, the other people you mentioned - dynamic, great wrestlers, excellent on the microphone and everything - but no one is at the top of pro wrestling like Roman Reigns," said Bill Apter.

Furthermore, the veteran journalist recalled meeting a younger Reigns back in the day at Afa's birthday party at a restaurant. Apter noted that The Bloodline leader was shy at the time and barely spoke a word during the entire night.

"Here's a guy that I met in a restaurant at Afa, one of his uncles, his birthday party in Pennsylvania ages ago. He's just sat at the table; he wasn't saying anything; he was a nice guy and all that. When I was leaving, one of the guests said, 'who's that guy?' I said 'one of Afa's nephews.' I had ono clue," added Bill Apter. (10:00 - 10:51)

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter on meeting Roman Reigns at RAW XXX

Bill Apter also disclosed that years later, he again came across Roman Reigns, this time at RAW XXX. He mentioned that he was left in awe of Reigns' transformation. Apter explained that he never gets bored of watching The Tribal Chief perform as he constantly reinvents his game and keeps things fresh.

"Then I saw him backstage at RAW XXX, and I was like, from the day that I met you to today, you're magnificent. He has shown what making it in pro wrestling is all about. The amazing thing about him is he keeps his game fresh. I never get tired of seeing or hearing him. There's always something new that Roman Reigns brings to the table, The Head of the Table," said Bill Apter. (10:52 - 11:25)

The Bloodline leader will now put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against a resurgent Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

