"He thought I was being disrespectful" - Former United States Champion on the first time he met Randy Orton

14-time world champion Randy Orton is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of all time. He is one of the few veterans who is still competing on a full-time basis for the promotion.

For the last few months, he has been teaming up with Riddle on Monday Night RAW. Together known as RK-Bro, the dynamic tag team has been loved by the WWE Universe. Speaking with BT Sport recently, Riddle spoke about the first time he met Randy Orton and how he heard that The Viper thought he was being disrespectful.

“I did hear a story though that the first time I met Randy, he thought I was being disrespectful because I didn’t go up and introduce myself. I want some time to explain myself. One, it’s Randy Orton, he’s got kind of a history, I don’t wanna mess with him. And two, he was talking with somebody so I didn’t want to interrupt his conversation. He took it as disrespect. But you know, I eventually warmed him up." said Riddle.

A former United States Champion, Riddle then spoke about the day he and Orton clicked. He spoke about his botched promo on RAW backstage with Asuka and how Orton loved it.

"And I think the day me and Randy really clicked, I had a promo with Asuka in the back." Riddle continued, "We were talking about whatever and I was like, you know me, short term memory loss, I’m like, ‘Hey, I forgot what I was saying, later Asuka’. Asuka didn't know what to do, I didn't know what to do (laughs). Then I got to the locker room and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I forgot what I was gonna say’ and Randy comes in and goes, ‘Hey Riddle, was that planned? I don’t care if it was, best work yet’ and just walked out of the locker room. I just died like yeah, I think Randy’s a fan now.”

"The day I and @RandyOrton clicked was when I had 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 promo with @WWEAsuka..."



"I go to the locker room, Randy comes in and goes 'Hey Riddle, was that planned? I don't care if it was, best work yet' and left!"



This makes us love @SuperKingofBros and RK-Bro even more 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/XoByrMpmOO — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 9, 2021

Randy Orton and Riddle could soon become the RAW Tag Team Champions

Randy Orton and Riddle, RK-Bro, is one of those tag teams that no one ever expected to see in WWE. However, fans are now claiming the two to be one of the best parts about the Red brand every week.

According to Fightful, RK-Bro is set to challenge RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos at the July 25th Supershow Live Event in Louisville, Kentucky. Considering their high popularity, there are high chances that WWE could put the tag team titles on Orton and Riddle. Before that, the latter is set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 18, 2021.

