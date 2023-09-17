"He thought I was just that dumb" - Teddy Long tears into former WWE Executive (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently slammed Mark Carrano for his ignorant and disrespectful attitude during one of their backstage interactions in WWE.

For those unaware, Carrano was the Senior Director of Talent Relations in the global juggernaut for many years. Considering he never appeared as an on-screen figure, not many knew of his involvement in the company.

Carrano's stint with WWE came to an end in early 2021 following the controversy of Mickie James calling out the promotion for sending her belongings in a trash bag.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled a conversation he had with Mark Carrano backstage. Long revealed that when he inquired about the status of his Legends contract with the promotion, Carrano said he wasn't aware that he wasn't under a deal yet.

"Mark Carrano walked up to me one time, and I asked him about my legend's deal. He looks at me, and he says, 'You don't have one?' And he's the guy who gives them out. But he thought I was just that dumb. But I just sit back because it's all karma, it's gonna come right back around," said Teddy Long. [17:43 - 18:03]

Tony Atlas thinks Teddy Long is the best talent WWE and Vince McMahon ever had

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling a few days back, Tony Atlas mentioned that Teddy Long was the best talent WWE ever had.

He also added that Vince McMahon valued Long a lot, recalling an incident when he demanded to have the former SmackDown General Manager around even though he wasn't booked for the night.

"He's the best piece of talent that Vince McMahon ever had (…) We was on a show one night and they didn't book Teddy. Vince McMahon walked into the building, Vince McMahon Jr., he said, 'Where's Teddy?' The promoter said, 'Well, we didn't book him because we don't have a flight for him.' Vince said, 'I want him here even if you have to get a private plane. We cannot do this show without Teddy.' He sent a private plane. He said, 'I want him here,'" said Tony Atlas.

Teddy Long now only sporadically appears for WWE, with him last appearing during the 2023 Draft earlier this year.

