"He cannot tolerate him" - Fans can't stop laughing as an annoyed Roman Reigns almost slaps former wrestler at WWE Crown Jewel

Fans are having a field day over a clip of Roman Reigns almost slapping a WWE personality at Crown Jewel.

Byron Saxton took on the announcing duties at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Saxton announced the participants for the main event as well and was involved in an amusing moment with The Tribal Chief.

While making his entrance, Roman Reigns suddenly noticed Byron Saxton and intimidated him by almost slapping him before he quickly dodged.

Check out the hilarious moment below, as well as a bunch of fan reactions to the same:

Did Roman Reigns ever wrestle Byron Saxton?

It has been more than a decade since Byron Saxton transitioned into a full-time commentator. Prior to that, he used to wrestle on a regular basis in Florida Championship Wrestling.

Back then, Byron wrestled Reigns on one occasion during a Six-Man Tag Team match. Interestingly, Reigns and his teammates lost the match to Byron, Calvin Raines, and Leo Kruger.

Reigns took on LA Knight in a highly-anticipated encounter at Crown Jewel 2023. The bout lasted just over 20 minutes and ended with The Tribal Chief picking up another big win. As usually is the case with Reigns' title matches, The Bloodline interfered this time as well and cost Knight the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

The final moments of the bout saw Jimmy Uso attempting a superkick on Knight, but the latter dumped him through the announce table. The Tribal Chief then hit a spear on The Megastar through the barricade. Another spear followed inside the ring, and this was it for Knight. Reigns pinned the popular star to score another big win and retained his Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Judging by fans' reactions on Twitter, the WWE Universe isn't happy at all over The Bloodline interfering and helping Reigns once again.

