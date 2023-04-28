"He took me to get ice cream" - Former WWE star recalls Christian Cage giving him a treat after a grueling training session (Exclusive) 

Former WWE star EC3 recently recalled the time he trained with Christian Cage in FCW while the latter was dealing with an injury.

Christian first worked for the promotion from 1998-2005 and then from 2009-2021. He is regarded as one of the most underrated performers in WWE history, who was overshadowed by the presence of other big names at the time. Captain Charisma is currently signed to AEW, where he's paired with Luchasaurus.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled the time he was a member of NXT during his first run with WWE. He disclosed that Christian Cage had shown up at the training facility while recuperating from an injury and asked him to get inside the ring with him.

EC3 added that he learned more by working with Christian in a few hours than he had during his entire time in WWE's developmental.

"We did this season of NXT; I had to get this knee surgery. I was training at the FCW facility. Christian was also hurt, so Christian would come in. He kind of knew me, so he said, 'Do you wanna get in the ring' and I'm like,' Yeah, absolutely, that'll be great.' And in like three hours of working with him, I learnt more than I learned in years in the developmental," said EC3.

Furthermore, the former IMPACT Wrestling star revealed that Christian Cage gave him an ice cream treat after the training session.

"I'm like working for Christian for an hour in front of nobody. It was just a surreal experience. Picking up the intricacies and the timing, it was truly an honor. He was a great, great dude. After we did that training, he took me to get ice-cream," said EC3. [4:10 - 5:00]

EC3 used a hilarious tactic to avoid getting his name changed in WWE

In a previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled how WWE was thinking of changing his in-ring name when he joined the company back in 2018. To avoid this, EC3 wrote down the worst possible names, which made the promotion give up and allowed him to continue with his name.

"I said okay. So to avoid changing the name, I put some of the worst possible names on this list. Like they all had E, and they all had C. So at the top of the list was something like Edgar Crushington. They were just like, 'Whatever, just go ahead,'" added EC3. (3:49 - 4:32)

SlappadabRo_WWE @SlappadaBRO_WWE I made one tweet about WWE dropping the ball with EC3 and everyone paid attention to his career now.



Nah ah, they dropped the ball with the former Impact World Champion, the guy who pinned Kurt Angle. Remember Impact was 2nd before AEW. EC3 had a lot of potential. I made one tweet about WWE dropping the ball with EC3 and everyone paid attention to his career now. Nah ah, they dropped the ball with the former Impact World Champion, the guy who pinned Kurt Angle. Remember Impact was 2nd before AEW. EC3 had a lot of potential. https://t.co/jY7vcQQo8x

The former NXT star was released from WWE in April 2020 after an uneventful run with the promotion, where he was grossly underutilized.

