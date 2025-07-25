"He transcended the business" - Wrestling veteran shares touching tribute to Hulk Hogan’s legacy (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan. The legendary wrestler passed away on July 24, aged 71.

Tributes poured in for the Immortal One as the news of his passing sent shockwaves throughout the world. Fans, wrestlers, and major celebrities mourned the death of one of the biggest icons of the sports and entertainment industry.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Apter remembered Hogan's contribution to the business. He recalled that The Hulkster was not just the biggest star in pro wrestling but also became a mainstream Hollywood celebrity, where other celebs wanted pictures with the legend. The veteran journalist also mentioned that Vince McMahon and Hogan changed the face of pro wrestling forever.

"Well, Hulk Hogan transcended the business. He was a megastar all over the world, not just in pro wrestling, but as a human character, a human cartoon almost. And they did a cartoon on him, of course, too. He became larger than life. The creation of Hulkamania and the way that he and Vince McMahon presented it to the public changed the way anyone watched pro wrestling at all, because it became sports entertainment. Celebrities wanted their picture taken with Hulk Hogan. He was everywhere. It wasn't just in wrestling. He became a celebrity along with major Hollywood celebrities. Again, he transcended the business." [From 1:45 onwards]

Despite some controversies, Hogan's contributions and legacy are undeniable. Throughout the 80s and 90s, the star took wrestling to new heights and helped create a product that fans across generations enjoyed.

Sportskeeda extends its deepest condolences and joins millions around the world in honoring the legacy of Hulk Hogan.

