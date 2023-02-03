"He is a tremendous asset to this company" - Top WWE Executive praises Vince McMahon after his return

Triple H called Vince McMahon an asset to WWE following the former Chairman's return to the Board of Directors.

Last month, Vince McMahon shocked the world when he managed to strong-arm his way back into the Board of Directors by sending out a press release. He indicated in the press release that the media rights negotiations won't take place unless he returns.

WWE had no choice but to give in to his demands and they released a statement of their own stating that Vince was back on the Board of Directors. A lot has happened.

Several board members resigned from their jobs and new ones were appointed. Vince's own daughter Stephanie McMahon also handed in her resignation from the company.

There have also been rumors that both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon opposed Vince's return. However, Triple H's recent comments during a media call says otherwise.

During the conclusion of his Q4 earnings call address, Triple H took a moment to reflect on Vince McMahon's return to the company and how he sees the upside to this.

"For me, and it will allow me to speak for our entire creative team, but we are standing on the shoulders of giants. So, having him back and involved, if even at a board level, comes with his incredible insight. He is a tremendous asset to this company." [H/T Bodyslam]

Joy Giovanni reacts to allegations made against Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon had to step down from his role as Chairman and was forced into retirement due to sexual assault allegations that were levied against him at the time. The dust has since settled down. However, former WWE superstar Joy Giovanni reacted to the allegations levied on her former boss.

Joy had a brief run with WWE in 2004-05 and was involved in storylines featuring Big Show, JBL, and Kurt Angle. She recently appeared on the A2theK Wrestling Show and shared her thoughts on the allegations levied on Vince.

"My exchanges with him were pretty minimal. Just here and there. Either him cruising through to give approval on a segment or (...) I had minimal interaction with him. He was always the Vince that you see, very charismatic. He carries himself with quite a stature. He is also very tall, so. I know there's some things that have come out over the years. I just never had any issues with him. But also, I really never did have the occasion to be on my own with him. Just kind of light passing."

She continued:

"Of course, you're gonna say 'hi' to the boss, shake his hand, and do the things. I couldn't even tell you that we had a whole conversation at any point to be honest." [18:17 - 19:10]

Despite his return, Triple H is still in charge of creative. However, it remains to be seen if things will continue that way.

