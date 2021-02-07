"He tweeted about it"- Renee Paquette talks Vince McMahon's reaction to her commentary

Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette recently appeared on the "Casual Conversations with The Classic" show, and opened up on the first compliment that she ever received from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Renee Paquette recalled the first time she stepped in to do commentary on WWE TV, and added that Vince McMahon seemed very happy about how things went on that night. Vince congratulated Renee Paquette, and went out of his way to tweet about her.

"I would say my very first night stepping in to do commentary when I was like I really had a f***ing attitude. I was like whatever they want me to do, I’ll just step in no skin off my back. If it works, it works and if doesn’t, it doesn’t. I feel like everyone walked away from my first night doing a high-fiving feeling like hell yeah! That was really great."

"I felt good about it but to have Vince seem like he was really excited about it. He congratulated me on it, he tweeted about it, like oh wow he never sends out those tweets. To get that reaction from him was super cool."

Renee Paquette had an incredibly successful stint in WWE

Renee Paquette kicked off her WWE gig in late 2012, and initially worked as a backstage interviewer. Paquette bagged a job as an NXT announcer in September 2013. She became WWE RAW's first-ever permanent female announcer in 2018, in a gig that lasted a year.

Renee Paquette also hosted shows like Talking Smack, RAW Talk, and WWE Backstage on FS1. She parted ways with WWE at SummerSlam 2020, a little more than a year after her husband Jon Moxley had left the company. Many fans are speculating that Renee Paquette is AEW-bound somewhere down the line, and will take on an announcing gig in Tony Khan's promotion. Khan recently appeared on her podcast, and the duo had an interesting chat covering a wide variety of topics.

