"He doesn't want a bunch of Randy Ortons" - WWE Veteran on Vince McMahon releasing two former Universal Champions (Exclusive)

Road Dogg revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has an age limit for wrestlers on the roster.

Mass releases have become a common phenomenon in the global juggernaut. Only a handful of wrestlers are safe from getting the pink slip as the company has not shied away from outing well-known talents.

Former world champions like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have also surprisingly been released in recent times.

Road Dogg commented on the high-profile departures on this week's UnSKripted and touched on McMahon's reasoning behind the releases. The Hall of Famer also spoke about the WWE CEO's strategy regarding the talent he wishes to push:

"I think what they have done, right, wrong or indifferent, it's a business strategy, and it's his business. He has an age limit, and he's not promoting elderly people; he's promoting young, beautiful superstars, you know what I mean?" [25:30 - 25:45]

While WWE has multiple superstars in their late 30s and 40s, Road Dogg noted that Vince McMahon does not want too many veteran performers featured on TV.

The tag team legend even mentioned Randy Orton while explaining why Wyatt, Strowman, and several other prominent stars were cut:

"Look, a lot of people got cut. I think that was to trim some fat," continued the ex-WWE producer. "I think it's; we're not going to go with these dudes because Bray and Braun are probably both what 30 something, but if they are close to 35, he doesn't want a bunch of Randy Ortons, you know what I mean?" [26:25 - 2639

It's not easy to walk a mile in his shoes: Road Dogg defends Vince McMahon over WWE releases

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat WWE has released a lot of major talent in 2021:

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Jeff Hardy

Toni Storm

Samoa Joe

Aleister Black

The Iconics

Buddy Murphy

Andrade

Ric Flair

Lana

Eva Marie

Keith Lee

Karrion Kross

Scarlett

WWE has astonishingly released over 100 superstars since April 2020. Since the beginning of the practice, Vince McMahon has routinely received criticism from wrestling fans online.

Road Dogg, however, felt that the Chairman didn't deserve to be held responsible for the exits of established superstars.

Running a gigantic wrestling promotion isn't an easy task. The Hall of Famer stated that top executives are sometimes forced to make difficult calls:

"I don't know if you can blame him for that, you can think of whatever you want to, but none of us own a billion-dollar entertainment conglomerate and have to make those decisions. So it's not easy to walk a mile in his shoes. I can't even fathom those shoes. So, he's the boss; he makes the decisions. You do the best you can with the decisions that are made, and you move forward." [25:46 - 26:12]

WWE has been unrelenting with its talent releases. The latest backstage updates hint at more being on the way, and that's certainly not great news for members of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

